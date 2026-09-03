Belousov congratulates military personnel who liberated Novopavlovka

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has congratulated the command and personnel of the 217th Guards Airborne Regiment on the liberation of Novopavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region.

"The regiment’s soldiers, loyal to the Fatherland, rose to its defense at the first call of the Motherland and are honorably carrying out the tasks of the special military operation. Following the combat traditions, you are defending the interests of our Motherland, sparing no effort, and making a huge contribution to the overall advancement of the troop grouping, bringing us closer to the day of our common victory over neo-Nazism," the Defense Ministry quoted Belousov as saying on Max messenger.

The minister added that the success of the Russian military personnel will become a symbol of the bravery and resilience of the troops and will go down in the history of the military feats of the Russian army.

The liberation of the settlement was reported on September 1.