Zelensky says US negotiators are expected to visit Kiev in coming days

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The US negotiators, presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, are expected to visit Kiev in the coming days, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"The preliminary date [of Witkoff and Kushner’s visit] has been agreed upon. We hope to see the US envoys here, in Kiev. We have their confirmation. <…> We hope for a meeting in the coming days," he said in a video address.

A source told TASS earlier that Witkoff and Kushner are invigorating on Ukraine and have already held phone contacts with the Ukrainian side.