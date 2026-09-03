IN BRIEF: Key statements by Russian Deputy PM Trutnev at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Representatives from 17 unfriendly states are participating in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, said at a press briefing.

He also noted that Norwegian authorities have no choice but to release the passengers of the Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov, which was previously detained in Spitsbergen at the request of the Ukrainian company Naftogaz.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy.

EEF Participants

China, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, India, and Myanmar have sent "the largest delegations" to the EEF in 2026.

The Eastern Economic Forum "is attended by representatives from 17 unfriendly countries."

To date, the EEF has drawn "over 7,000 participants from 78 countries and territories, including Russia."

Forum Program

The forum's program features over 150 business events "with more than 1,000 speakers."

Agreements Signed

Agreements totaling over 6 trillion rubles ($69 bln) were signed during the three days of the Eastern Economic Forum: "The total value of signed agreements to date exceeds 6 trillion [rubles]."

Putin's assessment of the Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the organization of the EEF: "I have just seen the head of state off. Naturally, I asked if he had any feedback regarding the organization and conduct of the forum. Vladimir Vladimirovich said that the forum ran smoothly and the work was highly organized. That is essentially all I can report on the matter."

Preparations for the next EEF

Preparations for the 12th Eastern Economic Forum will begin immediately: "We will begin working on the 12th forum immediately."

Situation involving Russian expedition to Spitsbergen

Norwegian authorities have no choice but to release the passengers of the Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov, which was previously detained in Spitsbergen at the request of the Ukrainian company Naftogaz: "There are things that are quite difficult to comprehend. They [the Norwegian authorities] will simply release them [the Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov] anyway. They have no alternative course of action."

Small nuclear power plants

The development of small-scale nuclear power plants in remote Russian regions, including the Arctic, could significantly alter the structure of energy consumption and its availability: "A normal life for people is impossible without energy. In remote regions, especially in the Arctic, small-scale nuclear power plants can significantly change the structure of energy consumption and energy accessibility. And Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin noted that, unlike all other nations, we know how to do this. Everyone else is just talking about it, but we are already building small-scale power plants."

An-2 aircraft

The Russian Far East will receive six to eight An-2 aircraft annually starting in 2027: "We will receive six to eight re-engined An-2 aircraft annually. The aircraft will be new, <…> completely retrofitted; I will certainly inspect them myself. They will feature new avionics, a new airframe, and so on. Next year, the first six to eight [aircraft] <…> will be equipped with our domestic engines."