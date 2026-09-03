Russian stealth UAVs launched from Su-57E fighter to make global debut at Egypt show

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. At next week's El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, the world will get its first look at Russian-designed multifunctional stealth drones that are launched from the fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet, Rostec reported.

"Rostec State Corporation will hold the world premiere of multifunctional stealth drones designed to be launched from the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet. The drones will be presented at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026," the statement reads.

Rostec noted that the unmanned platforms feature stealth, long range, and high-speed capabilities. "The drones are equipped with different types of wings," the state corporation added.

As a representative of the corporation emphasized, in modern armed conflicts, drones have become not only the "eyes" for other combat systems but also one of the primary means of engagement. "Rostec specialists have created a family of versatile platforms designed for use with fifth-generation fighter jets and capable of performing a wide range of tasks. During the world premiere in Egypt, we will present these new products alongside the Russian fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet," he said.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at the El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10. The arms exporting company Rosoboronexport is the organizer of Russia’s unified exposition.