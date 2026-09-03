Differences over Russia heighten tensions between US, Europe — media

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. Diverging positions on Russia and differences over economic policy are exacerbating increasingly visible tensions between the United States and Europe, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the agency, US authorities expressed dissatisfaction with Berlin after German representatives publicly criticized Washington’s currency interventions and took a tough stance toward Russia at a G20 meeting. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was unhappy in particular with German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil’s uncompromising and openly confrontational position toward his Russian counterpart Anton Siluanov, Bloomberg said.

The agency noted that these differences reflect increasingly strained relations between Europe and the United States. The sides have repeatedly disagreed on a range of issues, from trade tariffs to the conflict in Ukraine and approaches to Russia.