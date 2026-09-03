Russia develops unmanned boats operating in tandem with UAVs

KAZAN, September 3. /TASS/. Unmanned boats and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operating in tandem were showcased at the Integrated Security exhibition taking place in Kazan.

"The unmanned boat has a range of 30 km. When we launch the UAV, the boat’s range increases to 300 km. And all of this can be controlled from a single computer. Absolutely all devices are interconnected and work together," a representative of the drone manufacturer told TASS.

Depending on the mission, the drones and boats can be equipped with various devices. The manufacturer also offers robotic vehicles. The company representative specified that the models on display use secure communications and proprietary encryption.

The 16th International Salon "Integrated Security" has opened in Kazan. The Kazan Expo exhibition space features 84 models of new technology and equipment from Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as exhibits of 230 companies. More than 30 events are scheduled as part of the business program. Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov has examined the exhibition. He also has a series of bilateral meetings scheduled with the heads of foreign delegations.