Germany forgets it lost WWII, still acting like Nazis — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The current German authorities are returning to the Nazi ways of their forefathers, seemingly forgetting that they lost WWII, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in response to questions from the RT television channel during his trip to the Siberian Federal District.

"Amazing things are happening regarding Germany. The current German leadership, the federal chancellor, and a number of his associates have embarked on a path of forgetting the results of World War II," Medvedev said.

"This is even surprising, since, it would seem, their position was different just quite recently. But today, both the current federal chancellor and his staff are, in essence, continuing the sad work of their predecessors - for some, these are relatives, for others, perhaps, some ideological idols. That is, in essence, they are behaving like neo-Nazis who are trying to fight our country in a variety of ways," Medvedev said.