Russia’s Lazarev second after short program at 2026 ISU Junior Grand Prix in Thailand

BANGKOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Lev Lazarev is second after the short program in men’s singles at the 2026 ISI (International Skating Union) Junior Grand Prix stage in Bangkok, Thailand.

The judges awarded the 16-year-old Russian figure skater 86.47 points for his short program. New Zealand’s Li Yanho is in the lead with 86.65 points and Hiro Kaewtathip from Thailand is third with 81.55 points.

The free skate program in men’s singles at the tournament in Thailand is scheduled for Saturday, September 5.

In March 2022, the ISU suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from all international tournaments supervised by the organization due to the developments in Ukraine.

At the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the ISU allowed two Russian figure skaters to participate under a neutral status - Adelia Petrosyan and Petr Gumennik.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision in July to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments, including both in individual and team competitions.

Starting from the 2026/27 season, the International Skating Union allowed Russian figure skaters to participate in international competitions in a neutral status.