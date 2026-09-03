Mongolian PM says expanding cooperation with Russia, China one of country's priorities

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. Expanding trilateral cooperation with neighboring Russia and China is one of priorities of Mongolia’s policy, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Mongolia values the comprehensive strategic partnership with its eternal neighbors, Russia and China. Expanding mutually beneficial trilateral cooperation with them is one of priorities of Mongolia’s foreign policy," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.