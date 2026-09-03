Mass production of combat drones for Ukraine launched in Germany — agency

BERLIN, September 3. /TASS/. Auterion, a German-American defense company, and its Ukrainian partner in the Airlogix joint venture have launched mass production of more than 5,000 long-range combat drones for Ukraine near Munich, the DPA agency reported.

According to the agency, the first batch of drones has already been manufactured. The contract with the German government is to be fulfilled by mid-2027. According to sources in the industrial circles, the contract is worth nearly 300 million euro. Drones are supplied as part of Germany’s assistance to Ukraine.

The joint venture that was set up in February expects further contracts and hopes for long-term cooperation. Along with the undisclosed facility near Munich, production will be organized at another site in eastern Germany. The venture will manufacture two drone models: with a medium and longer (up to 1,500 kilometers) flight range. Auterion is responsible for software and the operating system, while Airlogix is responsible for the hardware.

Russia has repeatedly said that weapons supplies to the Kiev regime only protract the conflict.