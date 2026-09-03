West seeks to open new front of confrontation with Russia in Arctic — expert

ARKHANGELSK, September 3. /TASS/. The seizure of the Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard indicates that the Arctic is becoming an area where the collective West is seeking to create a new front of confrontation with Russia, Konstantin Zaykov, head of the Department of Regional Studies, International Relations and Political Science at Northern Arctic Federal University, told TASS.

"Norway’s actions toward the Russian vessel in Svalbard are outrageous. Unfortunately, they indicate a true 'cooling'. The Arctic is becoming one of the fronts for containing Russia organized by the countries of the collective West, led by the United States," Zaykov said.

He noted that Norway actively supports this policy.

Norwegian authorities seized the Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard at the request of Ukrainian company Naftogaz. The vessel is prohibited from leaving its current location pending a relevant decision by the governor of Svalbard.

The Professor Molchanov has operated regular cargo and passenger services to Svalbard since June 2025.