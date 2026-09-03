Austria's Leipzig drone accusations against Russia show it is not neutral — embassy

GENEVA, September 3. /TASS/. By jumping on the anti-Russia bandwagon and accusing Moscow of being behind the Leipzig/Halle Airport drone incident, Austria proved once again that it is not a neutral actor, the Russian embassy in Vienna said in a statement.

The embassy drew attention to Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger’s statement. According to the diplomatic mission, it contains "harsh condemnation" of Russia and accusations of a "hybrid attack on Leipzig." "It is disappointing that Austria, forgetting once again its declared neutral status, has joined the EU anti·Russian narrative and deliberately chosen to worsen bilateral relations," the statement posted on the embassy’s Telegram channel reads.

The Russian side has rejected baseless accusations, which lack any proof, material evidence or solid argumentation, the embassy stressed. The diplomatic mission added that Austria has expressed solidarity with Germany and called for new anti·Russian sanctions. "The summoning of the Russian ambassador to the Austrian Foreign Ministry has been announced in advance," the embassy noted.