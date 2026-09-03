No one developing small nuclear power plants apart from Russia — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia is the only country in the world that is developing small nuclear power plants, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We have put into operation the first small floating power plant in the north. We are currently constructing additional small power plants of this type. By the way, I believe Russia remains the only country in the world that is not merely talking about the necessity and possibility of developing small nuclear power plants, but is actually developing them. No one else is doing this," he said.

Various options are being offered to Russia’s potential partners, yet "no one has yet built or is currently operating small-capacity nuclear power units for their own needs," Putin noted. "Whereas we are building and using them here in the Far East, for the first time globally, and [they are] operating efficiently. We will be doing it all together. This is a major, comprehensive work. We have already started it, and I am confident we will continue as vigorously as we did at the very beginning," he stressed.