Lavrov plans to discuss Bucha topic with UN secretary-general

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. During the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week in September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to once again raise the question of what really happened in Bucha during a meeting with US Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"I’m going to New York, to take part in the General Assembly, and will again talk to Guterres [about the situation]," Lavrov said.

He added that Russia always raises the question of Bucha at its news conferences on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

On March 30, 2022, Russia pulled back from the town of Bucha and from Kiev’s vicinity as a goodwill gesture during negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul. On March 31, the head of the local administration confirmed this before cameras. A few days later, Western television broadcast footage that showed dead bodies lying in the streets, in contrast to earlier recordings. In Russia, a criminal case was opened for the dissemination of false information about the Russian army.