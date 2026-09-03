US to resume ammunition sales to allies soon — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that the United States will soon resume ammunition sales to its allies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized US media outlets, accusing them of "harping on the fact" that the US has no ammunition. According to the US president, the United States has "virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition," far more than the country "could ever use for this, or for any other War (which is highly unlikely!), that could improbably take place."

"In addition, we are producing Munitions at levels never seen before. We are stockpiling and preparing for any contingency that could happen. We are taking them for ourselves, the US, rather than selling them to others, but the sales to Allies will soon again, begin," Trump noted.