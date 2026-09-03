MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The anti-Russian policy pursued by the German authorities will have extremely dire consequences for the country’s economy, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"All of this will have extremely dire consequences for both Germany’s economy and its people, because they have already lost quite a lot as a result of refusing to cooperate with Russia," he said in response to questions from RT.

Medvedev noted that if Berlin continues its anti-Russian course, the consequences "may be different as well." "The Defense Ministry has warned about this before, as have other officials," he stressed.