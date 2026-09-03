Deputy PM describes Vietnam as courageous country friendly to Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev has described Vietnam as a courageous and beautiful country, emphasizing his willingness to do everything to strengthen friendly bilateral ties.

"As for Vietnam, I would like to say that Vietnam is a country friendly to us. It is courageous, I have visited its fortification lines and there is much to think about and to understand how hard Vietnamese soldiers fought. Vietnam is a beautiful country, because its nature is stunning and the ocean is beautiful. So we definitely need to be friends and I will do everything I can to help with that," Trutnev said at a press briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.