Russia calls on OPCW to act professionally on issue of Syrian chemical dossier

UNITED NATION, September 3. /TASS/. Russia calls on the Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to act professionally on the issue of the Syrian chemical dossier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We call on the OPCW Technical Secretariat to act professionally. The organization’s inability to do its job properly, as well as its Technical Secretariat’s principled unwillingness to correct its methodology remain the key problem hampering the implementation of Security Council resolution 2118," he said at a UN Security Council meeting. "Until these imbalances are removed, it will be impossible to turn the page on this chapter of Syrian history."

According to the Russian diplomat, the issue of the Syrian chemical dossier "in the current circumstances, contrary to the assertions in the OPCW director general’s reports regarding an allegedly favorable environment for its prompt resolution, presents an extremely complex equation with numerous variables."