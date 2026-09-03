Russia has no issues with troop numbers, while enemy losses rise monthly — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow has no issues with troop numbers in its special military operation, while the enemy’s losses keep rising each month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In terms of manpower, we have no problems, while the enemy’s shortages increase monthly. Their losses are far higher than the number of people who join the army through forced mobilization and return from hospitals. The number falls by 8,000 to 12,000 personnel every month," he said.

Russians join the special military operation voluntarily, while people in Ukraine are forcibly sent to the front, Putin stressed.