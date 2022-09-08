TransContainer launches regular service from Italy to Russia via Brest-Malaszewicze

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. TransContainer (part of Delo Group) has launched a direct railway service for cargo transportation from Italy’s Milan to Russia and Belarus via the Brest-Malaszewicze border-crossing point, the press service of the container operator reported on Thursday.

The service is aimed at carrying consumer goods for sale at retail chains, the company noted.

The first train will depart from Milan on September 22, and in future the cargo will be dispatched on a weekly basis. Minsk, Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, and Chelyabinsk are expected to be the main destinations.

"Together with our partners, we launched a new container depot in Milan specifically for this service, which will allow us to provide equipment to our customers promptly," Sales and Customer Service Director at TransContainer Nikita Pushkarev was quoted as saying.

TransContainer is an intermodal container operator with the largest fleet of containers and fitting platforms in Russia. Delo Group is the only shareholder.