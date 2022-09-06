Russian economy to return to growth in late 2022 or early 2023, minister says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s economy will return to quarterly growth at the end of this year or the beginning of next year, whereas GDP growth by 3% is expected starting 2026, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Tuesday.

"Our base case scenario suggests a relatively moderate decline this year and a return to growth at the end of this year or the beginning of next year. Considering the high base of this year, statistically there will be a slight decrease next year. <…> We are consistently reaching growth in 2023-2024 and further on we will be moving along the trajectory, and we will reach a 3-percent trajectory after 2026," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). "The result is growth in 2030 against 2021 by 17% as suggested by the base case scenario," the minister added.

Russia’s GDP contraction is expected at 0.9% by the end of 2023 due to the high base of 1H 2022 in the base scenario. Investments in Russia will grow by 30% in the period, whereas real disposable income will gain 20%, Reshetnikov said.

