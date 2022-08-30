Rusal may pay dividends for first half of 2022

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Rusal recommended shareholders to pay dividends for the first half of 2022 at the rate of $0.02 per ordinary share, the aluminum producer said in a statement published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Company announced that at the Board of Directors meeting held on Monday, August 29, it was decided to recommend to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to pay dividends for the first half of 2022 in cash at the rate of $0.02 per ordinary share.

Rusal may pay dividends for the first time since 2017.

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside China and the only primary aluminum producer in Russia. The largest shareholder of Rusal with a share of 56.88% is En+ Group, founded by Oleg Deripaska.