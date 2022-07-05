Nornickel, Rusal to return to discussing merger, says Nornickel chairman

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel has received a proposal from Rusal to discuss a merger of the companies again, President and Chairman of the Management Board of Nornickel Vladimir Potanin said on Tuesday, adding that MMC Norilsk Nickel had confirmed its readiness to start the discussion.

"The latest proposal that we received from the new management of Rusal, is to discuss a merger of Nornickel and Rusal as an alternative of extension of the agreement. We have reconsidered [the merger idea]. And I <…> have submitted a letter, in which I confirmed our consent to start the discussion of a merger with Rusal," he said.

Such a merger will allow diversifying the shareholder base and improve the stability amid sanctions, Potanin explained. The ‘green’ agenda and sustainability is an additional factor, he added.