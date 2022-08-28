Six ships with agricultural products left Ukraine – Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA, August 28. /TASS/. Six ships with agricultural products left Ukraine on Sunday moring, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

According to the ship tracking service Marine Traffic, the ships are the Melina, the Silver Lady, the FPMC B 201, the DS Sofie Bulker, the SSI Invincible II, and the Aeolos.

Their departure was earlier authorized the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, five bulk carriers went to Ukraine for agricultural products on Friday. They had been inspected by representatives of the JCC.

The export of agricultural products from Ukraine is carried out through a humanitarian corridor, it is controlled by the JCC. They also inspect each vessel before it enters the Bosporus. Similar measures apply to empty bulk carriers bound for Ukraine.