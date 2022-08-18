Russian online retailer Wildberries embarks on rebranding move

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Wildberries, a Russian e-commerce company, has filed an application with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) for the registration of the Yagodki trademark, a spokesperson with the company told TASS.

Yagodki in Russian means "berries".

The purpose of registering a trademark is to assign it to the company to avoid its use by unauthorized persons," the press service explained.

On August 15, the Wildberries marketplace website changed its name to Yagodki. Later, the company said that the new site name was part of a marketing campaign. It neither confirmed nor denied the fact that the website name permanently changed. By August 16, the website displayed its previous name - Wildberries.

Earlier, in response to a proposal by Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov on the Russification of foreign names, Wildberries CEO Tatiana Bakalchuk promised to weigh this option.