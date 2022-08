MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Zaporozhye Region farmers have so far reaped grain crops from 90% of the area, collecting more than 1 million tons, the regional military-civilian administration said.

"At the moment, 90% of grain crops have been harvested," the administration said.

Farmers have started preparing for planting grains for the 2022-23 crop year.

Inventories of last year’s grain totals 1.5 million tons. Officials have created a state-owned grain company.