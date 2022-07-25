Gazprom sets new record of daily gas export to China on July 24 — company

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Gazprom again updated the record of daily gas export to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline on July 24, the Russian gas holding said on Monday.

"The historical record of daily Russian gas export to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was updated on July 24. Please note that deliveries in July are regularly above daily contracted quantities," the company said.

Supplies are made within the framework of the long-term contract between Gazprom and CNPC. The previous record was set on July 19.