Russia, Iran to shift away from estimating trade volume in dollars, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran may shift away from estimating mutual trade volumes in dollars as cooperation between the two countries steps up in the economy, particularly in the banking sector, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Iranian state-run broadcaster, which was aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Monday.

"Last year trade and economic relations between the two countries slightly surpassed $4 bln. Though it is probably incorrect to estimate them in US dollars and moving forward, we will perhaps shift away from this practice, as our cooperation in the banking, financial area steps up," he said.

Asked when trade turnover between Russia and Iran may go beyond the current $4 bln to $10-15 bln, Peskov noted that it might be even higher. "This is a realistic guideline for us, the potential of the two countries is huge, with large reserves in place," he said.