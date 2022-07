SOLNECHNOGORSK, July 16. /TASS/. The Central Bank can make the decision to reduce the key rate at the meeting on July 22, Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said on Saturday.

"The Central Bank eased the monetary policy, the key rate went down. The Central Bank vows now that the decision on further reduction of the key rate will also be considered at the meeting on July 22," Oreshkin said.

The Bank of Russia reduced the key rate from 11% to 9.5% per annum at the meeting on June 10.