Canadian sanctions against Russia to affect pipelines, metal production, electronics

OTTAWA, July 10. /TASS/. The planned expansion of Canada’s anti-Russian sanctions with regards to the gas, oil and chemical sectors will particularly involve pipelines, the manufacturing of metals and electronic and electrical equipment, according to a statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly published on Saturday.

"The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada intends to impose further sanctions," the statement said. It specified that the restrictions would involve "land and pipeline transport and the manufacturing of metals and of transport, computer, electronic and electrical equipment, as well as of machinery."

"Once the measures are in effect, Canadian businesses will have 60 days to conclude contracts with targeted industries and services," the statement specified, noting that "this ban will broaden the scope of existing measures and put further pressure on a pillar of the Russian economy."

On Friday, the Canadian authorities expanded sanctions against Russia, adding 29 private individuals and 15 organizations to the list, including Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.