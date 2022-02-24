Moscow Exchange cancels morning trading sessions in securities, derivatives markets

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange has cancelled morning trading sessions in the Securities and Derivatives Markets on February 25, the exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

"Pay attention! 25.02.2022 morning trading sessions in the Securities and Derivatives Markets have been cancelled. Start of trading on the Securities Market at 9:50, on the Derivatives Market at 10:00," the statement said.

Russian stock indices breached the decline limits almost immediately after the opening of Thursday trading amid the military operation in Ukraine, due to which the trading was suspended. After their resumption the MOEX Index was down below 1,700 points for the first time since January 2016.

During the afternoon session the ruble-denominated MOEX Index was down by 33.28% at 2,058.12 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 39.44% at 742.91 points. As of 6:47 pm Moscow time, the dollar gained 6% to 87.24 rubles, while the euro was up by 5.49% at 97.19 rubles.