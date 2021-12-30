First mass market electric car to appear in Russia in coming 1-2 years, says minister

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The first mass-produced electric vehicle is expected to appear in Russia in coming 1-2 years, according to Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

"We expect the first mass market electric vehicle to appear in Russia in coming 1-2 years," he said in an interview with the RBC newspaper, adding that the plan is to produce 730,000 electric cars by 2030, with 10% of the total annual output, or 217,000 cars, to be battery-powered by that time.

Earlier, Manturov said that the ministry was considering the possibility to conclude special investment contracts for the production of the Kamaz passenger battery-driven car and the electric model of the Avtotor pint-sized car.