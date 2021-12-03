Gazprom CEO and member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency discuss gas supplies

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidium, Milorad Dodik discussed Russian gas supplies on Friday, the holding’s press service reported.

"A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Milorad Dodik, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, took place today in St. Petersburg. The meeting reviewed relevant issues of cooperation, focusing in particular on the supplies of Russian gas," according to the press release.

On Thursday, Dodik said he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the current price of gas for Republika Srpska would remain unchanged. According to him, Putin also supported the idea of building an extension of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline to the Republika Srpska.

On January 1, 2021, Gazprom began supplying gas to Bosnia-Herzegovina using a new route. Gas from Russia is transported via the Turkish Stream offshore gas pipeline and further through Turkey. Further, through the national gas transmission system of Bulgaria, it goes to Serbia, where it is distributed and supplied to consumers in Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.