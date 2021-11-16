Russian energy minister says no talks between Russia and Ukraine on coal supplies

NUR-SULTAN, November 16. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine are not holding talks at the moment about an increased volume of Russian coal supplies and the Russian Energy Ministry has not received any official request as of today regarding this issue, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told TASS.

Asked whether Ukraine supplied a request to increase coal supplies from Russia, Shulginov replied: "No."

"They keep up with their own balance and we keep up with our own balance. We have no definite discussions on this matter," he stated.

Shulginov also said that there was no decision as of yet regarding Russia’s electricity power supplies to Ukraine.

"We have no decision about supplies to Ukraine," the Russian energy minister said.