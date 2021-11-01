Europe should agree long-term gas contracts with Russia — Czech PM

GLASGOW, November 1. /TASS/. Europe needs to negotiate long-term gas supply contracts with Russia and use the capacities of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis told TASS at the climate conference.

"The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is an investment of the Russian Gazprom and also West European companies. It was built and it should be used, that’s why I think Europe has to negotiate long-term contracts with Russia because the supplies of gas is the big advantage for Russia and also for Europe. That’s why there should be bilateral discussion and agreement because blocking capacities (of the Nord Stream 2 - TASS) will bring nothing for Russia or even for Europe," the Prime Minister said.

Europeans may face energy poverty because of growing gas prices and the reluctance of certain European politicians to approve the new transit capacities of the Nord Stream 2 and OPAL gas pipelines because of concerns that the EU would depend on Russia, Babis said earlier at the conference.