Russia to reach record level of gas supplies by end-2021, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia fully and flawlessly fulfills its obligations on gas supplies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week on Wednesday, adding that the country’s exports to the global market might reach record volumes by the end of 2021.

"Stability and predictability are important for any market. Russia fully meets its contract obligations to partners, including in Europe, provides guaranteed, uninterrupted gas deliveries in this direction. There are all prerequisites to reaching record volumes of gas supplies to the global market. Moreover, we always consider requests of our partners and are ready to discuss additional actions," he said.

Russia is addressing the issue of "improving the energy security of the whole European continent," Putin noted, adding that the implementation of such projects as TurkStream, the Balkan Stream, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 "leads to a multi-fold decline in emission of greenhouse gases."

In this respect he compared the supplies of the Russian gas and LNG from the US. "The hydrocarbon content of Russian natural gas supplies via the existing Nord Stream 1 is more than three times lower than American LNG, just to compare," he said.

Previously Russian gas supplies reached a record level of 201.7 bln cubic meters in 2018.