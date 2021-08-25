Seventy-five percent of Germans want construction of Nord Stream 2 to be completed

BERLIN, August 25. /TASS/. Germany needs Nord Stream 2 for reaching climate goals, chairman of the German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV) Oliver Hermes told a press conference on Wednesday, adding that three quarters of the country’s citizens support its construction.

"According to a survey conducted by Forsa institute, three quarters of German citizens, meaning 75%, support the completion of the construction," he said. "The project will help Germany and Europe reach climate neutrality," Hermes said, adding that "its construction should be completed as it will be possible particularly to supply hydrogen via it."

"The future government of Germany should not question the implementation of the project," chairman of the association said. Overall, the German business wants Berlin to promote the dialogue with Moscow at the European level under the new leadership. "Without Russia it is hardly possible to solve many European problems," he said.

The German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV) is the regional initiative of the German economy for countries in Central Europe and Eastern Europe and in Central Asia. OAOEV was founded in May 2018 through the merging of the Eastern Committee (founded in 1952) and the Eastern Europe Business Association of Germany (founded in 1989). The Association headquartered in Berlin has around 350 member companies, mainly of the medium business, and large industrial unions.