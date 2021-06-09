Amur GPP to reach design capacity in 2025 — Gazprom

Earlier on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin launched the first stage of the Amur GPP when taking part in the ceremonial event in a video-conference mode.

"The work on the construction of the first technological line of the Amur GPP was completed on schedule. The launch of the next five lines is synchronized with the growth of gas transportation through the Power of Siberia pipeline. Starting from 2025, the GPP will reach its full design capacity," the company says.

The Amur GPP is located near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region. With a design processing capacity of 42 billion cubic meters of gas per year, the GPP is going to become the main enterprise for advanced gas processing in Russia’s Far East. The plant receives multi-component gas via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline from the Chayandinskoye field (Yakutia); later on, it will also receive gas from the Kovyktinskoye field (Irkutsk Region).