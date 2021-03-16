About 10 Russian companies under US sanctions for trade with Iran

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. About 10 Russian companies and organizations found themselves under American sanctions for cooperation with Iran, Dmitry Kiku, Deputy Head of the Department for Control over External Restrictions of the Finance Ministry, stated during a discussion at the Valdai Club.

During the discussion, the participants discussed the possibility of the United States return to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to ensure the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program, signed in 2015.

"In addition to the possibility of lifting sanctions against Iranian individuals and legal entities, the agenda also includes lifting sanctions against those companies that represent the jurisdiction of third countries, including the Russian Federation. According to our estimates, after the US withdrawn from the deal in May 2018, up to 10 legal entities from the Russian Federation fell under various types of American sanctions," Kiku said.

He recalled that the administration of US President Joe Biden announced a revision of approaches to the JCPOA and revoked the demand for the UN to restore international sanctions against Iran. However, the unilateral sanctions regime by the United States has been maintained, Kiku said.

"I think that in the framework of possible further negotiations of the Russian Federation, in addition to calling on the parties to return to the deal, it is necessary, of course, to take into account the interests of Russian business and try to lift sanctions from those persons who were put on the sanction list after the US withdrew from the JCPOA," the official said.

Kiku said that the Finance Ministry is working with Russian companies that have come under US sanctions to minimize the consequences of the restrictions imposed on them.

According to him, the cooperation of Russian companies with Iran should be continued.

"I believe that, despite the difficulties some Russian companies are facing now, what is not prohibited by the UN Security Council resolutions should take place, in particular interaction through military technical cooperation. And I am sure that Russian companies are interested in further cooperation with Iran, as there is no violation of international norms," Kiku said.