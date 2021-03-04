OPEC+ takes note of oil demand recovery signs, Russia’s deputy PM says

Russia may up oil production, while OPEC + may extend cut by 1 mln bpd — source

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries are optimistic as regards 2021 prospects and see signs of the oil demand recovery in the global economy, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday after the OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

"We are keeping a close eye on key market trends and are cautiously optimistic as regards the situation improvement, and we see signs of economic recovery and demand recovery in future. I hope the year of 2021 will be the key one," Novak said.

The OPEC+ oil production limiting agreement is effective in its current form from May 2020.