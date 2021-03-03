Hainan to invest about $ 85 mln in an airport located in the center of the island

HAIKOU, March 3. /TASS/. Hainan authorities intend to allocate about 550 million yuan ($ 85.3 million) for the construction of an airport in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, located in the central part of the island, reported www.hinews.cn.

According to the news outlet, earlier this week, the county government signed framework agreements on strategic cooperation with six enterprises, aimed at promoting the construction of Hainan's free trade port and involving the development of infrastructure in the Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County. Initiatives include the projects to develop tropical agriculture, tourism, improve land quality, and build an airport near Wanling, located in the northern part of the county.

The project was named "Comprehensive General Aviation Project in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County". It involves the construction of the central zone of the airport (runway, hangar, aircraft parking areas, etc.), a passenger service area, a logistics center and other facilities. According to the news outlet, the total area of ​​the airport will reach about 193,400 square meters. The project is scheduled for 2024.

On June 1, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council published the General Development Program for Hainan's Free Trade Port, according to which an effective mechanism to stimulate sustainable and long-term growth should be finally formed in Hainan by 2025. It is expected that thanks to new methods, many of which are being introduced in China for the first time, the province will be able to fulfill a number of key socio-economic tasks necessary to form a powerful financial and economic center in the country’s south. It is assumed that by 2035 both the economic and innovative potential of this region will be maximized, and it will become one of the most attractive places for international investors.