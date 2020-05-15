European Commission not involved in German regulator’s decision on Nord Stream 2

BRUSSELS, May 15. /TASS/. The European Commission was not involved in the decision taken by the German regulator not to exempt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from requirements of the revised EU gas directive, a EC spokesperson told TASS on Friday.

"The Commission takes note of the decision by the Bundesnetzagentur [the German regulator - TASS] today (15 May), on the request submitted by Nord Stream 2 for a derogation from the rules of the Gas Directive applying to interconnectors with third countries completed by 23 May 2019," the spokesperson said. "In line with the Gas Directive, this decision was taken at national level, and the Commission was not involved in the decision-making procedure," the spokesperson added.

The Federal Network Agency of Germany (Bundesnetzagentur) refused Nord Stream 2 AG in withdrawing the Nord Stream 2 project from the rules of the updated EU Gas Directive, the regulator said earlier on Friday.

The Nord Stream 2 project is 93% ready to date, as reported earlier.