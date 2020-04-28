Current crisis could be worse than 2008-2009, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, April 28. / TASS /. The crisis amidst the coronavirus pandemic may be worse than the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, the state needs to quickly respond to the changing situation, said United Russia Chairman, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting of the presidium of the party’s general council on Tuesday.
"The current crisis is obviously no less difficult, and maybe even more serious than the crisis of 2008-2009," Medvedev said, noting that the decisions taken at that time to support certain sectors of the economy were effective. Now, too, according to Medvedev, the most important thing for the state is, with the support of the ruling party, "to quickly respond to the changing situation."