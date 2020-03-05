Aeroflot to suspend flights from Moscow to Hong Kong on March 7

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Aeroflot Airlines will suspend flights from Moscow to Hong Kong on March 7, the last flight from Hong Kong will be made on March 8, the airline said in a statement. The company does not explain the reasons behind this decision.
"Aeroflot temporarily suspends flights on the route Moscow - Hong Kong - Moscow. Flights from Moscow will be operated until March 7, from Hong Kong - until March 8 (inclusively)," the statement said."
According to the statement, passengers who bought tickets no later than March 5, can arrange a forced change in the date of departure or a forced return.
Earlier, Aeroflot reported that in March it plans to reduce the number of flights to Hong Kong by half: up to four per week. Flights to other locations in China were also reduced, which was done to lower demand.
Currently, regular flights from Russian regions to Chinese cities are closed due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus. Now all Chinese flights of Aeroflot and four other Chinese airlines are operated only from terminal F of the Moscow-based Sheremetyevo airport.