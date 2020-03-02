Brent oil prices up at auction in London by 3.16%

MOSCOW, March 2. / TASS /. The world oil prices accelerated growth during trading on the ICE in London, and futures for Brent crude oil for delivery in May 2020 rose by 3.16% to $ 51.29 per barrel.

The price of oil futures WTI (Light Sweet) is increasing by 3.01% up to $46.15 per barrel, according to trading data at 05:39 Moscow time.

On February 27, the cost of futures for Brent crude oil for delivery in May 2020 on the ICE exchange in London fell by more than 4% to $ 49.66 per barrel. The last time the price of oil was below $ 50 per barrel at the end of July 2017, April futures for WTI crude oil fell 4.5% to $ 44.95 per barrel, the lowest since January 2019.