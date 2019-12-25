First passenger train from St. Petersburg arrives in Crimea’s Sevastopol

SIMFEROPOL /Crimea/, December 25. /TASS/. The first passenger train from the Russian city of St. Petersburg has arrived in the Crimean city of Sevastopol at 09:21 local time (06:21 GMT), a TASS correspondent reported.

About 14 mln people will travel over Crimean Bridge in 2020, Putin says

The train departed from St. Petersburg’s Moskovsky Railway Station on December 23. A spokesperson for the Crimea Bridge Information Center told TASS earlier that the train had slowed down while crossing the bridge in order to provide its passengers with an opportunity to enjoy the views.

Trains will runs between St. Petersburg and Sevastopol, and between Moscow and Simferopol on a year-round basis.

Crimea Bridge

The Crimea Bridge, which connects Crimea and Russia’s Krasnodar region, is the longest in Europe. The bridge was opened to car traffic in May 2018, and for cargo traffic in the fall of 2018.

The construction of the railway part of the bridge was completed on December 18, 2019. Cargo trains are expected to start running across the bridge in July 2020.