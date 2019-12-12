Towers for Russia’s northernmost wind park to be produced in Taganrog

TAGANROG /Rostov Region/, December 12. /TASS/. WRS Towers, a joint venture of Rusnano, Severstal and Spain’s Windar Renovables S.L., commissioned a new line in Taganrog to produce steel towers for wind-driven power plants, a TASS correspondent reported on Thursday.

"The towers, made in Taganrog, will be used in construction of the Azov wind power plant (capacity 90MW) in the Rostov Region and the Kola wind power plant in the Murmansk Region (201MW)," Rusnano said.

The plant in Taganrog has been qualified as an official supplier of towers for Siemens Gamesa wind turbines.

Construction of Russia’s northernmost and the first in the Murmansk Region wind park began in September and is due to finish in 2021. Investments will make 273 million euros.

In December, 2018, WRS Towers LLC opened in Taganrog a plant with an annual capacity to produce more than 600 wind turbine towers. Investments were more than 700 million rubles ($11 million).