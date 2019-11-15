Russian agriculture minister invites Jordan to Petersburg Int’l Economic Forum in 2020

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian Agriculture Minister and co-chair of the Russian-Jordanian intergovernmental commission on trade-and-economic and scientific-and-technological cooperation Dmitry Patrushev has invited a Jordanian delegation to take part in the Petersburg International Economic Forum next June, Roscongress, the forum’s organizer, said on Friday.

According to Roscongress, Patrushev took part in the commission’s meeting in Jordan, which focused on issues of bilateral cooperation in such spheres as energy, civil aviation and railway transport, as well as agriculture.

"In the eight months of 2019, bilateral trade reached 240 million US dollars. Notably, Russia and Jordan have serious potential to further boost their trade," Patrushev was quoted as saying.

Agriculture is seen as one of the major cooperation areas. According to the Russian agriculture ministry, Russian barley and dried legumes enjoy high demand on the Jordanian market. The two countries have harmonized veterinary certificates for exports of Russian meat and meat products, milk and dairy products. "At the same time, the current level of bilateral trade lags somewhat behind the existing potential. Russia sees considerable prospects for the further development of cooperation and is ready to expand exports of food, in particular, grain, animal and fish products," the ministry said.

Another significant cooperation are is the nuclear energy sector. The project for the construction of a small-capacity nuclear plant in Jordan is considered as one of the most promising ones, Patrushev said, adding that Russia also has a serious experience in aircraft-building and Russian companies are ready to share it with Jordanian partners. Russia is interested in exporting civil planes and helicopters to Jordan. Apart from that, in his words, the two countries have wide possibilities for cooperation in the railway sector.

In 2019, the Petersburg International Economic Forum was attended by more than 19,000 participants from 145 nations and yielded 745 agreements to a total sum of three trillion rubles (47.015 billion US dollars).

The Roscongress fund was set up in 2007 to promote the development of economic potential.