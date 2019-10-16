China's Sanya and Cannes to boost cooperation

SANYA, October 16. /TASS/. The Chinese city of Sanya (Hainan) and France's Cannes have agreed to boost cooperation. A memorandum on cooperation between the two cities was signed on October 10 during Sanya Mayor's A Dong working visit to France.

A Dong and the Mayor of Cannes David Linsard hashed over the main areas of cooperation between the two cities, including those in the fields of culture and education, holding events, in particular, music festivals.

Sanya and Cannes decided to exchange delegations to participate in the Sanya International Cultural Industry Fair and photo exhibition at Traverso movie theatre in Cannes.

The two parties are also planning on enhancing cooperation in the film industry by mutually supporting the promotion of international film festivals. An agreement was also reached on establishing student exchanges.

The development of cooperation in the tourism industry was also discussed at the meeting. The Sanya mayor pointed out that tourists find both Sanya and Cannes very attractive. However, according to the official, the Chinese city has a lot to learn from Cannes in tackling environmental problems, promoting new tourism technologies and holding big events.