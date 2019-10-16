Tatarstan intends to boost agricultural cooperation with China's Sichuan province

KAZAN, October 15. /TASS/. The Republic of Tatarstan intends to develop cooperation with the China's Sichuan in agriculture and tourism industries, deputy chief of the regional head's press service Liliya Galimova told TASS following a meeting between the Prime Minister of Tatarstan Alexei Pesoshin and the governor of Sichuan Inem Li.

“We discussed the possibility of enhancing cooperation in agriculture during the meeting, this is one of the most developed areas in the province. One of China's largest production of grain, oilseeds, silk and other industrial crops is located here. The province has developed the production of tea, livestock products and raw materials for the Chinese traditional medicine production. The parties also hashed over the increasing tourist flow, "she said.

According to Galimova, the province of Sichuan is hosting a series of events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. One of them is the International Sichuan Forum, which is aimed at boosting ties with the twin regions and sistercities. Tatarstan has been a twin region of the Sichuan province since 2016. Prime Minister Alexei Pesoshin represented the republic the forum.

"Due to the creation of a working group on the development of cooperation between the regions of the Volga Federal District and the Upper, Middle Yangtze River (Volga-Yangtze),Tatarstan is establishing successful bilateral cooperation with a number of China's provinces, including Sichuan. We signed four agreements", added the deputy head of press service.

The growth of foreign trade turnover between Tatarstan and China in 2018 amounted to 10% and is estimated at $630 mln. At present, Tatarstan has signed seven agreements with China's provinces and 14 agreements between municipalities. China's consulate general operates in the Russian region, and the Trade and Economic Representation of Tatarstan is working in Beijing. There is a delegation exchange between the parties.